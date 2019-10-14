Related Program: 
The Marist Poll Creates An Academy

By Allison Dunne 31 seconds ago
    Courtesy of the Marist Institute for Public Opinion

At a time when polls permeate the national dialogue, The Marist Poll in Poughkeepsie has created an online educational platform. The aim is to address some of the most misunderstood and misreported aspects of polling.

The Marist Poll Academy looks to close the knowledge gap between pollsters and the public. Director of Innovation Jay DeDapper says the program is the first of its kind. DeDapper says much of the idea for the academy sprung from poll experiences in the 2016 presidential election.

He says the Marist Poll Academy has in mind three target audiences.

DeDapper believes lessons learned from poll perception and interpretation in 2016 are already being applied ahead of 2020.

