Marist Extends Campus Pause Amid Increase In COVID Cases

Marist College in Poughkeepsie has extended its campus pause due to an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases. College officials also have added new restrictions.

Marist officials sent a letter to the campus community Sunday saying all classes would now be remote and the McCann Recreation Center fully closed. They say that while the college is below the threshold set by the state for campus quarantine procedures, Marist is taking additional containment measures based on the guidance of its medical team. A pause that became effective March 17 was initially effective through March 23, but is now extended through Friday, when the college will see if restrictions can be lifted. Marist has 180 active COVID cases, and there have been 227 positive cases since regular testing began March 8 for the spring semester.