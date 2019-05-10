Related Program: 
Many Events Scheduled For 20th Pioneer Valley Bike Week

Adding bike lanes and other infrastructure to support safety for bicyclists and pedestrians will be promoted at events during the 20th Pioneer Valley Bay State Bike Week.
     Saturday May 11th marks the start of the 20th Pioneer Valley Bay State Bike Week.

     A series of activities are planned in several communities to highlight bicycling as a means of transportation and recreation.

     In one Springfield neighborhood, people will get a glimpse of what the future could be with streets designed to more safely accommodate bicyclists and pedestrians.

     WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Becky Basch, a senior planner with the Pioneer Valley Planning Commission, one of the organizers of Bike Week.

     A schedule of Bike Week events can be found here.

