Many Events Scheduled For 20th Pioneer Valley Bike Week

Listen to the interview with Becky Basch.

Saturday May 11th marks the start of the 20th Pioneer Valley Bay State Bike Week.

A series of activities are planned in several communities to highlight bicycling as a means of transportation and recreation.

In one Springfield neighborhood, people will get a glimpse of what the future could be with streets designed to more safely accommodate bicyclists and pedestrians.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Becky Basch, a senior planner with the Pioneer Valley Planning Commission, one of the organizers of Bike Week.

