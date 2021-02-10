Man Sentenced For Marijuana Possession And Intent To Distribute

A northern New York man has been sentenced to five years in jail for attempting to distribute marijuana in the North Country.



The U.S. Attorney’s office says 33-year-old Terry Thomas of Hogansburg, New York was sentenced to 60 months in prison for possession and the intent to distribute a large amount of marijuana in Clinton County.



Thomas pleaded guilty and admitted that he had 12 hockey bags containing 337 pounds of marijuana in the rear of his truck when he was stopped in May 2019 on the Adirondack Northway near Plattsburgh.



The judge also imposed four years of post-release supervision.