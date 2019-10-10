Related Program: 
All Things Considered

Man Found Dead Is Cousin Of Man Shot By Police In Rutland

By 5 minutes ago

Vermont State Police say a man found dead in Salisbury is a cousin of a man fatally shot by police in a confrontation this week in Rutland.

Police identified the man found dead off of Route 53 Tuesday as 34-year-old Nicholas Louras, of Rutland. They said the cause of death is gunshot wounds and the manner of death is homicide.

Police said Louras is a cousin of 33-year-old Christopher Louras, of Rutland, who fired multiple shots in the Rutland Police Department entrance Tuesday before he led police on a chase that ended in his death. Christopher Louras is the son of former Rutland Mayor Christopher Louras.

Gov. Phil Scott on Wednesday told WCAX-TV the events may be drug-related. Police said the investigation remains "open and active."

All contents © copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Tags: 
Fatal Police Shooting
Rutland Shooting
Louras
Christopher Louras
Nicholas Louras

Related Content

Police Release Names Of Officers Involved In Fatal Shooting

By Oct 9, 2019
Smith & Wesson M&P-15 rifle used by Christopher Louras during gunfire exchange with police
Vermont State Police

Vermont State Police on Wednesday released the names of the officers involved in the fatal shooting of a former mayor's son who they say fired at the Rutland Police Department in a drive-by shooting and then led police on a chase with an exchange of gunfire.

Former Mayor's Son Killed In Shootout

By Oct 9, 2019

The son of a former mayor of Rutland, Vermont was killed in a shootout with police on Tuesday.