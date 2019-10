Man Found Dead Is Cousin Of Man Shot By Police In Rutland

Vermont State Police say a man found dead in Salisbury is a cousin of a man fatally shot by police in a confrontation this week in Rutland.

Police identified the man found dead off of Route 53 Tuesday as 34-year-old Nicholas Louras, of Rutland. They said the cause of death is gunshot wounds and the manner of death is homicide.

Police said Louras is a cousin of 33-year-old Christopher Louras, of Rutland, who fired multiple shots in the Rutland Police Department entrance Tuesday before he led police on a chase that ended in his death. Christopher Louras is the son of former Rutland Mayor Christopher Louras.

Gov. Phil Scott on Wednesday told WCAX-TV the events may be drug-related. Police said the investigation remains "open and active."

