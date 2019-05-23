Man Charged With Homicide After Fatal Sheffield Collision

By 35 minutes ago

A Southfield, Massachusetts man has been arrested and charged with homicide and operating under the influence after a fatal collision in  Berkshire County.

The Berkshire District Attorney says a preliminary police investigation found that around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, 39-year-old Kristopher Laine drove his pickup into oncoming traffic in Sheffield. He struck motorcyclist John Howard, 70, of Bethlehem, Connecticut, who died of his injuries at the scene. Laine was arrested by the Sheffield Police Department, which charged him with motor vehicle homicide while under the influence of alcohol and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, as well as giving him a lane violation citation. Laine posted $1,000 bail and will be arraigned in Southern Berkshire County District Court on June 6th.

Sheffield

