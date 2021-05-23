Man Arrested In Albany Homicide Shares Name With Person Sentenced For Threating Troy PD

The man arrested for his involvement in one of Friday’s two homicides in the City of Albany shares a name with an individual who pleaded guilty to making a threat during a protest in Troy last spring.

21-year-old Jhajuan Sabb of Schenectady faces a charge of murder in the 2nd degree for the killing of an Albany man at the corner of 1st and Quail Streets Friday afternoon. Five others were injured in the drive-by shooting.

A Jhajuan Sabb in February pleaded guilty to threatening to attack the Troy Police Department during a large June 5th social justice protest in the Collar City.

Sabb was sentenced to three years of supervised release and time served in federal court.

WAMC is working to confirm whether the individual arrested Saturday by Albany Police is the same person.

An arrest has not yet been made in Friday’s second homicide in Albany, where a man was shot in front of a senior housing complex at the corners of Henry Johnson Boulevard and Central Avenue.