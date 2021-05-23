Man Arrested In Albany Homicide Previously Sentenced For Threatening Troy PD

The man arrested for his involvement in one of Friday’s two homicides in the City of Albany in February pleaded guilty to making a threat during a protest in Troy last spring.

21-year-old Jhajuan Sabb of Schenectady faces a charge of murder in the 2nd degree for the killing of an Albany man at the corner of 1st and Quail Streets Friday afternoon. Five others were injured in the drive-by shooting.

Sabb in February pleaded guilty to threatening to attack the Troy Police Department during a large social justice protest in the Collar City on June 5th, 2020.

He was sentenced to three years of supervised release and time served in federal court.

WAMC confirmed Sabb's identity on Sunday.

An arrest has not yet been made in Friday’s second homicide in Albany, where a man was shot in front of a senior housing complex at the corners of Henry Johnson Boulevard and Central Avenue.

NOTE: This post was updated Sunday, May 23rd at 7:oo pm