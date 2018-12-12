Man Admits To Gym Break-Ins, Using Credit Cards To Buy Goods

A New York City man has been sentenced for breaking into gym lockers to steal credit cards and purchasing nearly $100,000 in high-end electronic devices.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office says 51-year-old George Piha, a Romanian national who lived in Queens, was sentenced Tuesday in Buffalo to 2 to 6 years in prison.

Prosecutors say Piha admitted to making the thefts from fitness centers in the Buffalo area between February and July. He faces similar charges involving gym break-ins in Albany, Saratoga, Rensselaer, Monroe, Onondaga and Oneida counties.

