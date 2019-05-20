Mahaiwe Executive Director Details Outreach, Inclusion Grants

Singer-songwriter Aimee Mann has made music the center of her life since she dropped out of the Berklee College Of Music in 1978 to play in the Boston punk band The Young Snakes. Since then, she has released nine solo albums, many on her own SuperEgo label. Mann has appeared in movies and television shows like “The Big Lebowski,” “Buffy The Vampire Slayer,” “American Crime Story,” and “Steven Universe.” This year, her ninth record — “Mental Illness” — won the Grammy for Best Folk Album. Before her concert at the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center in Great Barrington, Massachusetts Friday, Mann spoke with WAMC Berkshire Bureau Chief Josh Landes about the themes on her latest record.