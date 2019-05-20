Related Program: 
Mahaiwe Executive Director Details Outreach, Inclusion Grants

By 43 minutes ago
  • The marquee of the The Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center
    The Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center

The Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center in Great Barrington, Massachusetts, has received $114,000 in grants to further its community outreach and inclusion efforts. Plans call for discount youth tickets and expanded arts education programming. Executive Director Beryl Jolly says the theatre is also pursuing expanded accessibility measures.

Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center

Before Berkshires Concert, Ani DiFranco Talks Motherhood, #MeToo, Music

By Jun 11, 2018
Ani DiFranco
https://righteousbabe.myshopify.com/pages/ani-press

Singer-songwriter Ani DiFranco is renowned for her outspoken politics, staunch feminism, and commitment to activism. Since 1989, she’s released more than 20 records, and championed the work of other artists on her Righteous Babe label. DiFranco will perform Sunday at Great Barrington’s Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center. She spoke with WAMC’s Berkshire Bureau Chief Josh Landes about what’s changed over her decades of writing, recording, and performing.

Aimee Mann Talks Politics, Coldplay, “Mental Illness” Before Great Barrington Show

By Jun 21, 2018
https://www.facebook.com/AimeeMann/

Singer-songwriter Aimee Mann has made music the center of her life since she dropped out of the Berklee College Of Music in 1978 to play in the Boston punk band The Young Snakes. Since then, she has released nine solo albums, many on her own SuperEgo label. Mann has appeared in movies and television shows like “The Big Lebowski,” “Buffy The Vampire Slayer,” “American Crime Story,” and “Steven Universe.” This year, her ninth record — “Mental Illness” — won the Grammy for Best Folk Album. Before her concert at the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center in Great Barrington, Massachusetts Friday, Mann spoke with WAMC Berkshire Bureau Chief Josh Landes about the themes on her latest record.

World Famous Violinist Plays Benefit For Pittsfield School

By Josh Landes Apr 18, 2018
©Timothy Greenfield-Sanders http://www.gotomidori.com/

A world famous violinist with ties to the Berkshires performs in Great Barrington tonight.