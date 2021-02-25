"The Magical Reality Of Nadia" By Comedian Bassem Youssef

Comedian Bassem Youssef and author Catherine R. Daly have co-authored "The Magical Reality of Nadia," a a humorous and heartfelt story about prejudice, friendship, empathy, and courage.

Bassem Youssef, a.k.a. the Jon Stewart of the Arab World, was a heart surgeon in his home country of Egypt before becoming the host of "AlBernameg," the first political satire show in the Middle East. He has appeared on "The Daily Show," "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," and other late-night shows, and was also featured in TIME 100, Time magazine's list of the 100 most influential people in the world.