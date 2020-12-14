 The Lowell Thomas Archives At Marist College | WAMC
Related Program: 
The Roundtable

The Lowell Thomas Archives At Marist College

By 2 hours ago
  • Lowell Thomas
    Lowell Thomas
    public domain / public domain

Journalist, lecturer, author, broadcaster and famous globetrotter, Lowell Thomas was the foremost raconteur of the twentieth century. His long and distinguished public career began in the wartime deserts of the Middle East and was completed in Duchess County, New York. His archives are at Marist College in Poughkeepsie.

Lowell Thomas was a man ahead of his time: the first roving newscaster, a film maker through the 1920s, a radio presenter in the 1930s, an adventurer who wrote more than 50 books, he was heralded as the father of 'Cinerama'.

Born in 1892, Lowell Thomas started out as a reporter for the Chicago Evening Journal. He had a flair for making ordinary stories exciting.

Dr. John Ansley, director of Archives and Special Collections at Marist has overseen this project and its digitation.

Tags: 
Marist College
lowell thomas
john ansley
journalist
radio
golden age of radio

Related Content

Scott James' "Trial By Fire"

By Nov 12, 2020
Trial by Fire book cover
MacMillan Publishers / MacMillan Publishers

All it took for a hundred people to die during a show by the hair metal band Great White was a sudden burst from four giant sparklers that ignited the acoustical foam lining the Station nightclub. But who was at fault? And who would pay? This being Rhode Island, the two questions wouldn't necessarily have the same answer.

"Trial By Fire" by Scott James is the story of the fire's aftermath because while the fire, one of America's deadliest, lasted minutes, the search for the truth would take years.

Bestselling author and three-time Emmy Award-winning journalist Scott James investigates all the central figures, including the band's manager and lead singer, the fire inspector, the maker of the acoustical foam, as well as the brothers.

"On All Fronts" By CNN Chief International Correspondent Clarissa Ward

By Nov 3, 2020
Book cover for "On All Fronts"
Penguin/Random House / Penguin/Random House

The recipient of multiple Peabody and Murrow awards, Clarissa Ward is a world-renowned conflict reporter. In this strange age of crisis where there really is no front line, she has moved from one hot zone to the next.

With multiple assignments in Syria, Egypt, and Afghanistan, Ward, who speaks seven languages, has been based in Baghdad, Beirut, Beijing, and Moscow. She has seen and documented the violent remaking of the world at close range. With empathy, Ward finds a way to tell the hardest stories. "On All Fronts" is the account of Ward’s singular career and of journalism in this age of extremism.

The Book Show #1672 - Chris Wallace

By Aug 4, 2020
Book cover for "Countdown 1945"

Chris Wallace is a veteran journalist and anchor of Fox News Sunday. His new book, "Countdown 1945: The Extraordinary Story of the 116 Days That Changed the World," a behind-the-scenes account of the secret meetings and lead up to the world's first use of the atomic bomb in wartime-the American attack on Hiroshima on August 6, 1945. 