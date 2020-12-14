The Lowell Thomas Archives At Marist College

Journalist, lecturer, author, broadcaster and famous globetrotter, Lowell Thomas was the foremost raconteur of the twentieth century. His long and distinguished public career began in the wartime deserts of the Middle East and was completed in Duchess County, New York. His archives are at Marist College in Poughkeepsie.



Lowell Thomas was a man ahead of his time: the first roving newscaster, a film maker through the 1920s, a radio presenter in the 1930s, an adventurer who wrote more than 50 books, he was heralded as the father of 'Cinerama'.

Born in 1892, Lowell Thomas started out as a reporter for the Chicago Evening Journal. He had a flair for making ordinary stories exciting.

Dr. John Ansley, director of Archives and Special Collections at Marist has overseen this project and its digitation.