Live at The Linda: Featuring Yeah Universe and E.R.I.E.

Each Wednesday and Sunday evening at 8 p.m. Live At The Linda brings you some of the best musical acts to grace the stage at The Linda - WAMC's Performing Arts Studio. This week we feature two rock bands from the Capital Region E.R.I.E and Yeah Universe.

Tonight’s broadcast features two rising acts from New York’s vibrant Capital Region music scene. We’ll start the night with rock outfit E.R.I.E.

The project was born out of a tumultuous experience which resulted in an unexpected three-day stint at the hospital. Late one night, after band founder and songwriter TJ Foster’s heart stopped for 15 seconds on his bathroom floor, he found himself on a hospital bed preparing for emergency surgery. Fighting existential introspection and difficult questions helped lay the foundation for a new project called E.R.I.E.

The band’s debut album, Don’t Wanna Live, Don’t Wanna Die was released on September 21, 2020 via Mint 400 Records. The eleven-song full-length takes a contemporary approach to some familiar musical landscapes and gives them new life. Combining addictive progressions with alternative undertones, the record boasts an anthemic pop-rock aesthetic with the integrity of an early 2000’s basement vibe. The album was written and recorded by Foster at home. In order to fulfill the live lineup, Matt Delgado and Chad Flewwelling were recruited on guitar and drums respectively, as was longtime collaborator Jordan Stewart on bass. This concert was the band’s album release show for Don’t Wanna Live, Don’t Wanna Die. As you’ll hear tonight, the album takes you on an all too relatable journey through the questioning of self, struggles with mental health, and the ever-present challenge of making the most of our time here. So enjoy, E.R.I.E- recorded Live at the Linda on October 7, 2020.

https://abandcallederie.bandcamp.com/

Yeah Universe is a 5-piece rock outfit from Albany, NY. The band blends tight grooves and huge harmony-driven choruses together with lush electronic ambience to create a sound that is unique among their peers. They have been compared to contemporary rock bands such as Radiohead, Interpol, and Cage The Elephant. Yeah Universe released their first single titled “Wasteland” in September 2019 and is currently in the studio working on new material for an upcoming release. You can find out more about the band at yeahuniverse.bandcamp.com So enjoy, Yeah Universe- recorded Live at the Linda on November 23, 2020.