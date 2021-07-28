Live At The Linda Featuring Slaid Cleaves And KWILLEO

Each Wednesday and Sunday evening at 8 p.m. “Live At The Linda” brings you some of the best musical acts to grace the stage at The Linda - WAMC's Performing Arts Studio. This week features KWILLEO from 2020 and Slaid Cleaves from 2017.

KWILLEO is the project of singer/songwriter, Om Quillio, who found themselves in different creative territory after taking a musical hiatus for some healing. ”to be soothed by sound is to truly feel music” they say”. Harnessing over a decade of song writing and performing, they are building a sonic bridge between earth and its people with song, KWILLEO lulls listeners into the still rest of the unknown. Their debut album, earth side, was released this past winter. This concert comes from our "Open for Take-Out Virtual Concert Series" that kept the music alive during the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown. Through this concert KWILLEO’s healing vibes helped us all find some solace during those uncertain times. If you want to hear more, KWILLEO will be back at The Linda in person when they open for the award winning singer/songwriter Leslie Mendelson here at The Linda in Albany on August 7th. I hope to see you there.

Now twenty-five years into his storied career, Slaid Cleaves' songwriting has never been more potent. The characters in Slaid Cleaves' songs live in unglamorous reality. They work dead-end jobs; they run out of money. They grow old; they hold on to each other (or not), and they die. With an eye for the beauty in everyday life, he tells their stories, bringing a bit of empathy to their uncaring world.

Slaid Cleves: "I tend to think of songs as the whiskey of writing. Distilled down to the essence, powerful, concentrated, and immediate. You can take it all in and really feel it in just seconds.”

Slaid’s new album is “Ghost on the Car Radio.” This concert was recorded here at The Linda a few years ago on May 13th, 2017.

Also this week we get a preview of Leslie Mendelson, performing live at The Linda on August 7th with special guest KWILLEO, you can join us live and in person.

Brooklyn-based singer/songwriter has been described by Relix Magazine as an artist with “a loyal, cross-generational audience that hugs the hippie, hipster, coffee shop and society crowds,” tune in for a recently released duet with the legendary Jackson Browne from the documentary 5b, “A Human Touch.”

The Linda welcomes the “Open for Business Concert Series,” with live audiences once again invited back to The Linda. Peter Hughes will be there to host though September. We’ll have the best live and local performers playing The Linda stage, along with some special guests.

Join us for open for business with:

Doctor Baker with special guest comic Michael Brigante – July 29th

Caity Gallagher with special guest poet D. Colin – August 12th

Kimberly Hawkey performing we the nighthawks – August 17th

Singer/Songwriter Wes Buckley – August 19th

Also don’t forget to come visit for Leslie Mendelson on August 7th and John Primer and the Real Deal Blues Band on August 13th.

