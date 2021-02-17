Live At The Linda: Featuring The Sea The Sea and Natalie Prass

Each Wednesday and Sunday evening at 8 p.m. Live at The Linda brings you some of the best musical acts to grace the stage at The Linda - WAMC's Performing Arts Studio. This week we feature The Sea The Sea recorded November 30th 2020 and Natalie Prass recorded July 11th 2018.

Natalie Prass:

Raised in Richmond, Virginia, singer/songwriter Natalie Prass began her career in her adopted home of Nashville TN, where she spent a number of years co-writing and backing up other artists before heading out on her own in 2009. A pair of self-released EPs - 2009's Small & Sweet and 2011's Sense of Transcendence preceded her debut SELF TITLED album, which was recorded in 2012 but not released until 2015. The album was produced by American singer songwriter, producer and Prass’s longtime friend Matthew E. White and was recognized as one of the Best New Albums of 2015 by the notable music review website Pitchfork.

Prass came to our venue on the heels of her long anticipated sophomore LP The Future and the Past which was released in June of 2018. Almost immediately after its release, the album gained national and worldwide attention for its lush arrangements and groove-based sound combined with Prass’s writing, which bears a strong feminist message and defiant celebratory feel. For tonight’s show, Prass was joined by an impressive cast of musicians with Eric Slick on Drums, Andrew Rendazzo on Bass, Jacob Ungerlighter on Keys and Cory Wells on Guitar. So enjoy Natalie Prass, recorded Live at The Linda on July 11, 2018.

The Sea The Sea:

The Sea The Sea is an Upstate New York based indie folk-pop duo-band featuring what Huffington Post calls, “Two of the loveliest male-female voices you might ever hear this or any other year.” Their 2014 debut release, Love We Are We Love, received praise from NPR, American Songwriter, and No Depression among others, gathering over 15 million streams on Spotify. Mountain Stage host Larry Groce calls them “ready to take their place among the best young male/female duos now performing.” Their 2016 release, the six-song EP In the Altogether, earned features by Apple Music including “Best of the Week” and “A-List Singer/Songwriter.” For their most recent album- Stumbling Home, which was released in August 2020, the duo continues to explore and expand upon their harmony driven sound while also focusing on piercing, heartfelt lyrics. So enjoy, The Sea the Sea- recorded Live at the Linda on November 30, 2020.

