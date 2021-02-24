Live At The Linda: Featuring Nobody's Girl, Goodnight Moonshine And Ira Wolf

Each Wednesday and Sunday evening at 8 p.m. Live At The Linda brings you some of the best musical acts to grace the stage at The Linda - WAMC's Performing Arts Studio. This week we feature Nobody’s Girl and Goodnight Moonshine from their November 2019 concert and a set by Ira Wolf from April 2016.

Hailing from the mountains of Montana, and making a home in Nashville, TN, Ira Wolf's music and writing is vulnerable, honest, and delightfully subtle. With three studio albums to share, Ira has performed on stages across the US, the UK, Scandinavia, Australia, New Zealand, and Southeast Asia since she began touring in 2014. She draws from personal experience, and connects on an intimate level with her audience through her honest lyrics and melancholic vocals. With roots in folk, americana and bluegrass genres, Ira has found a unique sound that resonates with an eclectic listening crowd. A former Berklee College of Music student, Ira has been recognized for her lyrical content and vocal capabilities in numerous festivals and songwriting contests including Rocky Mountain Folks Festival Songwriter Showcase, Great American Song Contest, and International Songwriting Competition, among many others. She was also named one of Spotify's 'Best of Folk/Americana 2016' and 'Fresh Folk, Best of 2017' artists. Ira came to our venue in the spring of 2016 for the Roots Music Festival. Although she played for less than a half hour, she made quite an impact on the crowd- as she has for audiences across the globe.

Next up we have husband and wife duo Molly Venter and Eben Pariser- who are Goodnight Moonshine. Goodnight Moonshine pairs the intimacy and immediacy of the 90's with the sonic explosion of the 60's. Molly Venter is a viscerally potent singer, in the vein of Fiona Apple and Tracy Chapman, whose songwriting is redemptive and playful. Consummate musician and producer Eben Pariser, is a devotee of Ray Charles, Wes Montgomery, The Beatles and The Band; as well as a powerful singer-songwriter in his own right.

The duo released their first full length album together in the summer of 2019 titled I’m the only one who will tell you, you’re bad. The album represents a funny, smart, explicit, raw, honest, mature, and witty collection of Folk-Pop songs that reflect the messiness of partnership, parenthood and growing up. Outside of their time together in Goodnight Moonshine, Molly and Eben are busy with their own respective bands Red Molly and Roosevelt Dime.

Last but not least we have Nobody’s Girl. Hailing from Texas, Alabama, and Georgia respectively, now neighbors in Austin, Texas- BettySoo, Grace Pettis, and Rebecca Loebe are bewitching audiences with lush harmonies and unforgettable songwriting. Friends now for a decade, they first met at the legendary Kerrville Folk Festival, each winners of the annual “New Folk” award. Luscious harmony singers, effortless instrumentalists, seasoned touring artists – they recognized what each can accomplish individually could be made all the stronger by collaboration. Now, the spark has been set, the fire lit. The harmonies are thrilling; echoes of Emmylou Harris, Dolly Parton and Linda Ronstadt’s Trio recordings. The songs are powerful and alluring. Shortly after their collaboration began, the band released their debut EP Waterline in the fall of 2018.

We realize that the impacts of COVID-19 have been dire for working musicians and the music industry as a whole. The Linda: WAMC’s Performing Arts Studio is thrilled to let you know about “The Open for Takeout Virtual Concert Series” produced in collaboration with Chromoscope Pictures. The program features local and regional musicians playing on The Linda stage and viewable worldwide online through Youtube.

The goal of this series is to bring musicians back to the stage in a safe environment and provide fans with a professionally produced concert delivered directly to your homes. Similar to some of our in-person concerts, these will be ticketed events. And similar to all in-person concerts at The Linda, we will insure the highest standard of production.

