Live At The Linda: Featuring Mark Mulcahy And Philip B. Price

Each Wednesday and Sunday evening at 8 p.m. Live At The Linda brings you some of the best musical acts to grace the stage at The Linda - WAMC's Performing Arts Studio. This week features Mark Mulcahy with special guest Philip B. Price from their October 2019 concert.

This week’s show begins with Philip B. Price, who is best known as the lead singer and songwriter behind the acclaimed melancholic folk/pop band Winterpills. Philip B. Price came to our venue with Mark Mulcahy just a few weeks prior to the release of his solo album Bone Almanac, which came out on November 8, 2019 through Signature Sounds. His first solo release since 2004, Philip went into the studio in April of 2018 with Justin Pizzoferrato, 5 weirdly tuned acoustic guitars, a book full of dark, apocalyptic songs, and little else. The naked-yet-layered sound that emerged is like nothing he nor Winterpills have ever done before. You’ll hear a few selections from Bone Almanac tonight, as well as a Winterpills song and a few other selections from throughout Phillip’s career which has spanned more than three decades. So enjoy, Philip B. Price on Vocals and acoustic guitar- recorded Live at the Linda on October 10, 2019.

We round out the show with singer, songwriter and guitarist Mark Mulcahy, who hails from New England. Mulcahy first rose to musical prominence in the mid 80’s as the front man of the alternative rock band Miracle Legion, who released a string of albums through the mid 90’s. Marks signature vocal style is said to have influenced some of the biggest names in Alternative music like Thom Yorke and Michael Stipe. After Miracle Legion disbanded, Mulcahy and a couple of his Miracle Legion members formed Polaris which became the “house band” of the influential Nickelodeon series The Adventures of Pete and Pete. Following the cancellation of Pete and Pete, Mulcahy embarked on a solo career which led to the release of his first solo album Fathering, in 1997. In these last twenty plus years since the release of Fathering, Mark has released 5 more solo albums, shared the stage with prominent acts such as Oasis and Jeff Buckley, and resurrected his past projects through reunion tours with both Polaris in 2012 and Miracle Legion in 2016. After the Miracle Legion reunion tour in 2016 which brought the band to The Linda in the summer of that year, Mulcahy picked up his solo career again and released Possum In The Driveway, a deep, melancholic album that walks the line between 1960s era blues rock, the soul of 1970s, and the emotional power of Miracle legion, but replace the signature jangle of the electric guitars with the sound of a drunk horn section, a suitcase whurlitzer and a vox continental organ. It was the tour in support of Possum in the Driveway in the fall of 2017 that brought Mulcahy back to our venue just over a year after Miracle Legion’s concert. Mark’s set from October 2019, which we’re featuring tonight, didn’t quite fill the space we needed for our broadcast. So before we get to that set we’re going to play a few songs from Mark’s set from November 2017. So enjoy Mark Mulcahy on lead vocals and guitar accompanied by Ken Merey on keyboard, guitar, and vocals, Mark Seedorf on Bass and vocals, and Anders Griffin on Drums and Trumpet- recorded Live at the Linda on November 10, 2017.

We realize that the impacts of COVID-19 have been dire for working musicians and the music industry as a whole. The Linda: WAMC’s Performing Arts Studio is thrilled to let you know about “The Open for Takeout Virtual Concert Series” produced in collaboration with Chromoscope Pictures. The program features local and regional musicians playing on The Linda stage and viewable worldwide online through Youtube. The goal of this series is to bring musicians back to the stage in a safe environment and provide fans with a professionally produced concert delivered directly to your homes. Similar to some of our in-person concerts, these will be ticketed events. And similar to all in-person concerts at The Linda, we will insure the highest standard of production.

