Live At The Linda Featuring Kat Wright And Caity Gallagher

Each Wednesday and Sunday evening at 8 p.m. “Live At The Linda” brings you some of the best musical acts to grace the stage at The Linda - WAMC's Performing Arts Studio. This week features Kat Wright from 2018 and Caity Gallagher from 2020.

A folk singer songwriter based here in Albany, Caity Gallagher’s rootsy compositions and lilting vocal lines serve to showcase intimate lyrics that tell universally relatable stories. Originating in the Capital Region scene as a founding member of the pop-rock/folk band, Honey Slider, Caity spent the better part of this past year honing her individual sound, and recording her debut solo EP, “Happens All The Time.” Caity has been likened to a modern combination of The Cranberries and Jackson Browne – her newest single, “Give It All,” is on all streaming services. It’s her latest release since “Pressed Flowers,” which dropped in December. The concert you are about to hear comes from our virtual concert series last year in August.

We welcome Caity Gallagher back to The Linda on August 12th with special guest poet D. Colin. Join us and say hi. But first from August 24th, 2020 – It’s Caity Gallagher.

Okay, let’s talk about Kat Wright. Kat’s voice is both sultry and dynamic; delicate yet powerful; gritty but highly emotive and nuanced. It’s been described as “a young Bonnie Raitt meets Amy Winehouse.” Add to that voice enough stage presence that could tame lions and the combination of feline femininity proves immediately enchanting. There’s soul flowing in and out of her rock ‘n’ roll with a serpentine seduction. Some of soul music’s sweet, grand dames belt, shout, seethe, and succumb, while Wright sings gently like a heartache’s apology. It’s funky in spots and beautiful all over. And it hurts a little … like it should. Man, Kat Wright is good. Kat stopped by The Linda in 2018 and it was all that and maybe a bit more. From November 10th, 2018. Here’s Kat Wright

Before we sign off let’s get a preview of Kimberly Hawkey, performing American songbook standards and songs from her new album “We the Nighthawks” in-person at The Linda on August 17th. And you can join us live and in person. From “We the Nighthawks” here is Kimberly Hawkey with “See You Again in Paris. “

Kimberly performs with her quintet the album “We the Nighthawks,” and more standards at The Linda on August 17th. Tickets at thelinda.org

The Linda welcomes the “Open for Business Concert Series,” with live audiences once again invited back to The Linda. Peter will be there to host weekly though September. We’ll have the best live and local performers playing The Linda stage, along with some special guests. Join us for “Open for Business” with:

Also don’t forget to come visit for Leslie Mendelson on August 7th and John Primer and the Real Deal Blues Band on August 13th.

Follow us on Facebook (@thelindawamc) and Instagram (the_linda_performing_arts).