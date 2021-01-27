Live at The Linda featuring The Accidentals and Sydney Schizzano

The Accidentals with Special Guest Sydney Schizzano from their March 2019 concert.

Sydney Schizzano recorded Live at the Linda on March 1, 2019.

Sydney Schizzano is a powerful singer/songwriter who cleverly combines elements of indie-rock, soul, rap, and R&B into a unique blend of pop marked by punchy lyrics and catchy hooks. A seasoned performer, Sydney has performed as a solo artist and with her four piece band at numerous venues from New York City to Albany, New York. Sydney is also very active in the studio realm- her latest release being a 10 song LP called "You Gave me Love" which Sydney wrote, recorded, mixed, and mastered herself. For tonight’s performance, Sydney was joined by keyboardist Julia Gardner and Guitarist Zach Grappone who both provide hauntingly beautiful backing vocal harmonies as well.

http://sydneyschizzano.com/

The Accidentals recorded Live at the Linda on March 1, 2019.

Named among Yahoo Music’s “Top 10 Bands to Watch in 2017,” The Accidentals’ adventure began in their hometown of Traverse City, MI, when members Katie Larson and Savannah Boist were paired for a high school orchestra event. The gifted young musicians became fast friends and before long, bandmates. Having both grown up in musical families with professional pianists for fathers and vocalists for mothers, their shared influences bounced between classical, jazz, bluegrass, country, alt-rock, and the obscure.Shortly after Katie and Savannah connected, the pair met drummer/percussionist Michael Daws who rounded out the trio. Dubbing themselves after the musical notes that fall outside of a key signature, The Accidentals. They started their careers by recording and releasing a pair of independent albums in 2012 and 2013, the latter funded by a hugely successful Kickstarter campaign.

Since then, the band has performed over a thousand live shows- including headlining dates and festival sets, and shared stages with major headlining acts such as Martin Sexton, Brandi Carlile, Andrew Bird, The Wailers, Joan Baez and many others. After signing with Sony Masterworks in early 2017, the band released their most successful album to date- Odyssey. With Odyssey, The Accidentals have conjured a truly one of a kind sound and vision, teeming with free-thinking musicality, wisdom, and an understanding that growth is a process, not something that happens overnight. So enjoy the The Accidentals featuring Savannah Buist on violin, acoustic guitar, bass, and vocals; Katie Larson on cello, electric guitar, acoustic guitar, and vocals, and Michael Daws on drums and percussion- recorded Live at the Linda on March 1, 2019.

https://www.theaccidentalsmusic.com/