Listening For Owls: Mass Audubon's Zach Adams

  Oz, a barn owl, attracts attention at Clinton Community College environmental trade fair
    Oz, a barn owl, attracts attention at Clinton Community College environmental trade fair in 2017 (file photo)
    Pat Bradley/WAMC

The Northeast is home to several species of owls – with some species that reside here year-round and other migratory species that use parts of the region as a stopping grounds.  

Beginning this weekend and continuing for the next several weeks, Mass Audubon is holding several daytime and nighttime outdoor walks around the Berkshires to spot and listen for our animal neighbors – including owls.

To learn more, WAMC's Lucas Willard spoke with Zach Adams, a teacher and naturalist at Mass Audubon’s Pleasant Valley Wildlife Sanctuary in Lenox.

