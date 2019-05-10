Related Program: Midday Magazine Listener Comments 5/10/19 Related Program: Midday Magazine ShareTweetEmail Listen Listening... / 3:17 Credit Public Domain / WikiMedia Commons It's your turn. Here are this week's highlights from the WAMC Listener Comment Line. The comment line is toll free. 800-695-9170. Tags: WAMC Listener Comment LineShareTweetEmailView the discussion thread. Related Content Listener Comments 5/3/19 ProhibitOnions / Public Domain - Wikimedia Commons Listen Listening... / 3:04 We now direct your attention to our listeners. Here are this week's highlights from the WAMC Listener Comment Line. Listener Comments 4/26/19 Nils Strand / Wikimedia Commons Listen Listening... / 1:48 What do you think? We want to know! Here are this week's highlights from the WAMC Listener Comment Line. Listener Comments 4/19/19 Listen Listening... / 3:05 What say you? Let's find out! Here are this week's highlights from the WAMC Listener Comment Line.