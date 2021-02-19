 Listener Comments 2/19/21 | WAMC
Related Program: 
Midday Magazine

Listener Comments 2/19/21

Credit WAMC

Thoughts about the impeachment trial dominated a busy week on the WAMC Listener Comment Line. Here are some highlights.

 The comment line is toll free. 800-695-9170

Tags: 
WAMC Listener Comment Line

Related Content

Listener Comments 2/5/21

WAMC

Here it is, the moment you've been waiting for.  This week's highlights from the WAMC Listener Comment Line.

Listener Comments 1/29/21

phone and computer screen
WAMC

Our listeners are rarely at a loss for words.  Here are this week's highlights from the WAMC Listener Comment Line. 

Listener Comments 1/22/21

Radio
Jim Levulis / WAMC

It's that time again. Let's roll back this week's highlights from the WAMC Listener Comment Line. 