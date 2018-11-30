Related Program: 
Midday Magazine

Listener Comments 11/30/18

Credit Public Domain / WikiMedia Commons

It's your turn. You talk, we listen.  Here are this week's highlights from the WAMC Listener Comment Line. 

The comment line is always open and always a free call. 800-695-9170.

Tags: 
WAMC Listener Comment Line

Related Content

Listener Comment Line 11/16/18

Nils Strand / Wikimedia Commons

Alright, let's roll back the tape!  Here are this week's highlights from the WAMC Listener Comment Line. 

Listener Comment Line 11/9/18

It's time to hand the microphone to our listeners.  Here are this week's highlights from the WAMC Listener Comment Line. 

Listener Comment Line 11/2/18

Franklin D. Roosevelt Library Public Domain Photographs

Want to know what was on our listeners mind this week?  Here are this week's highlights from the WAMC Listener Comment Line!