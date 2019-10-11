Related Program: Midday Magazine Listener Comments 10/11/19 Related Program: Midday Magazine ShareTweetEmail Listen Listening... / 1:28 Let's find out what is on our listener's minds. Here are this week's highlights from the WAMC Listener Comment Line. The comment line is always open. 800-695-9170. Tags: WAMC Listener Comment LineShareTweetEmail Related Content Listener Comments 9/27/19 ProhibitOnions / Public Domain - Wikimedia Commons Listen Listening... / 2:54 Time to take the pulse of WAMC listeners. Here are this week's highlights from the WAMC Listener Comment Line. Listener Comments 9/20/19 Nils Strand / Wikimedia Commons Listen Listening... / 2:11 It's time to find out how our listeners feel about issues of the day. Here are this week's highlights from the WAMC Listener Comment Line. Listener Comments 9/13/19 ProhibitOnions / Public Domain - Wikimedia Commons Listen Listening... / 1:56 Let's roll back this week's highlights from the WAMC Listener Comment Line.