 Lisa Scottoline's New Novel "Eternal" | WAMC
Related Program: 
The Roundtable

Lisa Scottoline's New Novel "Eternal"

By ago
  • Book cover for
    G.P. Putnam's Sons

Unfolding over decades, Lisa Scottoline’s new novel "Eternal" is a saga of loyalty and loss, family and food, love and hate - all set in one of the world's most beautiful cities at its darkest moment.

Scottoline has been researching the Italian Holocaust since her undergraduate days when she took an intimate year-long seminar at the University of Pennsylvania taught by the late Philip Roth called “The Literature of the Holocaust,” studying the work of Primo Levi, among others.

Following that course, she knew that someday she’d write about these events. Her background as an Italian-American, a lawyer, and an adjunct professor at the University of Pennsylvania Law School fueled her interest in the subject. After she conducted decades of research, including numerous trips to Italy, "Eternal" was born.

Tags: 
lisa scottoline
novel
italy
rome
italian holocaust
literature
eternal
history

Related Content

Albany Pro Musica And Musicians Of Ma'alwyck Present "Celtic Dreams - How Can I Keep From Singing?"

By Mar 10, 2021
Artwork for Celtic dreams concert
albanypromusic.org

The Musicians of Ma’alwyck is partnering with Albany Pro Musica in a concert of traditional Celtic and American music this weekend. The program features choral and instrumental arrangements of beloved folk music from both sides of the Atlantic and can be seen on WMHT-TV or online.

And then online - after the concert – there will be a special discussion with local experts about the artistic and economic legacy, in the Capital Region and beyond, of immigrants from Ireland and across the British Isles. Rex Smith moderates a lively conversation with former state assembly member and Albany historian Jack McEneny, Dr. Elizabeth Stack, executive director of the Irish American Heritage Museum, and cultural and linguistic anthropologist Jennifer Crowley of the University at Albany. We welcome José Daniel Flores-Caraballo, Opalka Family Artistic Director of Albany Pro Musica; Rex Smith, APM Board Member; and Jack McEneny, Guest Panelist.

Ibram X. Kendi And Keisha Blain Discuss "Four Hundred Souls: A Community History Of African America"

By Feb 18, 2021

The new book "400 Souls" is a unique one volume community history of African Americans. The editors Ibram X. Kendi and Keyshia Blaine have assembled 90 brilliant writers, each of whom takes on a five year period of that 400 year span.

The writers explore their periods through a variety of techniques: historical essays, short stories, personal vignettes, and fiery polemics. They approach history from various perspectives. Through the eyes of towering historical icons are the untold stories of ordinary people through places laws and objects.

"The Girl From The Channel Islands" By Jenny Lecoat

By Feb 22, 2021
Book cover for "The Girl from the Channel Islands"
Harper Collins

Inspired by true events, "The Girl from the Channel Islands" by Jenny Lecoat tells the riveting story of a young Jewish woman trapped on the occupied island of Jersey during World War II.

In June 1940, the Channel Islands are occupied by Hitler’s forces. Hedy Bercu is a young Jewish woman who fled from Vienna to escape the Anschluss. She finds herself once more trapped by the Nazis, on the tiny island of Jersey. Concealing her racial status, Hedy finds work with the German authorities as a translator and embarks on acts of resistance.