Unfolding over decades, Lisa Scottoline’s new novel "Eternal" is a saga of loyalty and loss, family and food, love and hate - all set in one of the world's most beautiful cities at its darkest moment.

Scottoline has been researching the Italian Holocaust since her undergraduate days when she took an intimate year-long seminar at the University of Pennsylvania taught by the late Philip Roth called “The Literature of the Holocaust,” studying the work of Primo Levi, among others.

Following that course, she knew that someday she’d write about these events. Her background as an Italian-American, a lawyer, and an adjunct professor at the University of Pennsylvania Law School fueled her interest in the subject. After she conducted decades of research, including numerous trips to Italy, "Eternal" was born.