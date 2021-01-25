"The Life I'm In" By Coretta Scott King Award Winner Sharon Flake

In Sharon Flake's bestselling modern classic “The Skin I'm In,” readers saw into the life of Maleeka Madison, a teen who suffered from the ridicule she received because of her dark skin color. For decades fans have wanted to know the fate of the bully who made Maleeka's life miserable, Char.

Now in Sharon Flake's latest, “The Life I'm In,” we follow Charlese Jones, who, with her raw, blistering voice speaks the truths many girls face, offering insight to some of the causes and conditions that make a bully.

Turned out of the only home she has known, Char boards a bus to nowhere where she is lured into the dangerous web of human trafficking.

Sharon Flake won the Coretta Scott King Award for “The Skin I'm In.”