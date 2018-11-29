Pieter Estersohn is a leading photographer of architecture and interiors. His work regularly appears in major shelter magazines, including Architectural Digest, and he has contributed to many interior design and lifestyle books.

His new book is: Life Along the Hudson: The Historic Country Estates of the Livingston Family. It is a gorgeous over-sized coffee table book that features thirty-six sublime country homes, many overlooking the Hudson River.

This scenic stretch of estates along the Hudson offers some of the finest examples of American architecture and landscape design. The edition's thirty-five featured homes were designed in a range of styles by notable architects Stanford White, A. J. Davis, Calvert Vaux, Warren and Wetmore, and more. All pair exquisite interiors with expansive lush lawns and riverfront views. Formerly country homes for eighteenth-century landed gentry and nineteenth-century industrialists--Astors, Chanlers, Chapmans, Delanos, Roosevelts. Pieter Estersohn will be signing his new book on Saturday, December 8th at Noon at Oblong Books and Music in Rhinebeck and we welcome him to the Roundtable this morning.