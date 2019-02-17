Liberal Groups Plan Protests After Trump Declares National Emergency For Border Wall

Progressive groups will be holding demonstrations across the region against President Donald Trump’s declaration of a national emergency to build a wall on the southern border.

Demonstrations are scheduled to take place Monday outside the office of Republican Congresswoman Elise Stefanik in Glens Falls, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s office in Peekskill, in Rhinebeck and other communities.

Liberal organizers are also taking to social media, using the hashtag #FakeNationalEmergency.

Lawsuits have already been filed against Trump’s decision. While Congress could pass legislation to end the emergency, the president reserves the authority to veto any such move.