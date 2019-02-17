Liberal Groups Plan Protests After Trump Declares National Emergency For Border Wall

By 7 minutes ago
  • WIkimedia Commons/Tomas Castelazo

Progressive groups will be holding demonstrations across the region against President Donald Trump’s declaration of a national emergency to build a wall on the southern border.

Demonstrations are scheduled to take place Monday outside the office of Republican Congresswoman Elise Stefanik in Glens Falls, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s office in Peekskill, in Rhinebeck and other communities.

Liberal organizers are also taking to social media, using the hashtag #FakeNationalEmergency.

Lawsuits have already been filed against Trump’s decision. While Congress could pass legislation to end the emergency, the president reserves the authority to veto any such move.  

Tags: 
protest
Liberal groups
Border wall

Related Content

Rep. Maloney Says Emergency Declaration Could Threaten West Point Project Funding

By Allison Dunne Feb 5, 2019
Courtesy of USMA Public Affairs, Wikimedia Commons

New York Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney is warning that if President Trump declares a national emergency to build a border wall, funding for projects at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point could be in jeopardy. There is talk of such a declaration coming during Tuesday night’s state of the union address.