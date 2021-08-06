 The Letters Of Shirley Jackson | WAMC
The Letters Of Shirley Jackson

Shirley Jackson is one of the most important American authors of the last hundred years and among our greatest chroniclers of the female experience. The new compilation "The Letters of Shirley Jackson," is one of personal correspondence has all the hallmarks of Jackson’s beloved fiction: flashes of the uncanny in the domestic, sparks of horror in the quotidian, and the veins of humor that run through good times and bad.

The book was edited by Laurence Jackson Hyman with contributions by Bernice M. Murphy.

