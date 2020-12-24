Leslie West - In Memoriam

We aired a portion of this interview today in memoriam.
Congressman and civil rights leader John Lewis died on Friday, July 17, 2020. He was 80 years old.
One of the original 13 Freedom Riders and an eye-witness to many momentous and historic occasions in the last 50+ years of working in public service, Lewis was the son of sharecroppers; he survived a brutal beating by police during a landmark 1965 march in Selma, Alabama; and became a towering figure of the civil rights movement and a longtime US congressman. In 2012, Joe Donahue spoke with him in about his book "Across That Bridge: Life Lessons and a Vision for Change."
A legend of the New York City tabloid newspaper world who went on to a long career as an author has died. Pete Hamill, a longtime columnist for the New York Daily News and New York Post, was 85. He had suffered a variety of health problems in recent years.
A native of Brooklyn, Hamill was a tabloid figure even after his newspaper days were behind him: dating people like Jackie Onassis and Shirley MacLaine. He wound up on Nixon’s enemies list, and was one of the people who wrestled the gun away from Robert Kennedy’s assassin at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles.
Hamill was a frequent guest on WAMC, discussing his novels and non-fiction. Joe Donahue spoke with Pete Hamill several times, including for this episode of The Book Show in 2013. We share a portion of that interview today in memoriam.