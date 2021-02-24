 Legislators To Question Gov. Baker On Massachusetts Vaccine Rollout | WAMC
The Massachusetts legislature is holding a rare oversight hearing and will question Gov. Charlie Baker about the coronavirus vaccine rollout.
           A new oversight committee of the Massachusetts legislature is demanding answers about the state’s troubled coronavirus vaccine rollout and is going right to the top.

         Gov. Charlie Baker along with his top aides in the area of public health are expected to appear at Thursday’s Beacon Hill hearing.

          The Democratic-led legislature has had a very cooperative relationship with the Republican governor for six years and has given Baker a wide berth to manage the pandemic.

           WAMC”s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill asked Matt Szfranski, editor-in-chief of Western Mass Politics & Insight if this oversight hearing represents a sea change in the state’s political dynamic.

Vaccine Rollout
Matt Szafranski

