The Legislative gazette #2131

(Airs 07/30/21 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: a new coalition is campaigning to give New Yorkers a constitutional right to clean air and water, our political observer Alan Chartock shares his thoughts on the Department of Justice dropping its investigation into the Cuomo Administration’s nursing home Covid-19 death count, and a federally-funded study will look at the health effects of PFAS exposure upstate.
