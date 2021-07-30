 The Legislative gazette #2131 | WAMC
Related Program: 
The Legislative Gazette

The Legislative gazette #2131

By WAMC Control Room 24 minutes ago

(Airs 07/30/21 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: a new coalition is campaigning to give New Yorkers a constitutional right to clean air and water, our political observer Alan Chartock shares his thoughts on the Department of Justice dropping its investigation into the Cuomo Administration’s nursing home Covid-19 death count, and a federally-funded study will look at the health effects of PFAS exposure upstate.

Tags: 
The Legislative Gazette

Related Content

The Legislative Gazette #2130

By WAMC Control Room Jul 23, 2021

(Airs 07/23/21 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: Despite new voting reforms, a leading voter advocate says the state needs to do more before mail in balloting is universally accessible, our political observer Alan Chartock shares his thoughts on his conversation with Westchester County Executive George Latimer, and more than 80 organizations urge the Governor to protect Rockland County’s drinking water.

The Legislative Gazette #2128

By WAMC Control Room Jul 9, 2021

(Airs 07/09/21 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: Governor Cuomo declares a disaster emergency over the rise of gun violence in New York, our political observer Alan Chartock shares his thoughts on who won the NYC Mayoral Primary, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer echoes growing calls to open the U.S./Canadian border.

The Legislative Gazette #2129

By WAMC Control Room Jul 16, 2021

(Airs 07/16/21 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: Governor Cuomo holds a press conference this week with Eric Adams, the winner of New York City’s Democratic mayoral primary, our political observer Alan Chartock shares his thoughts on the politics behind Cuomo and Adams joint appearance, and we’ll take you to an urgent care facility in Ulster County dealing with a significant rise in mental health and drug addiction issues.

The Legislative Gazette #2127

By WAMC Control Room Jul 2, 2021

(Airs 07/02/21 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: A fiscal watchdog group wants the state’s health department to release more detailed data on the over 42,000 New Yorkers who died during the Covid-19 pandemic, our political observer Alan Chartock shares his thoughts on the vote counting debacle in the New York City mayoral primary, and there’s a new partnership between the University at Albany and the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration.