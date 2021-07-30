The Legislative gazette #2131

(Airs 07/02/21 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: A fiscal watchdog group wants the state’s health department to release more detailed data on the over 42,000 New Yorkers who died during the Covid-19 pandemic, our political observer Alan Chartock shares his thoughts on the vote counting debacle in the New York City mayoral primary, and there’s a new partnership between the University at Albany and the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration.