The Legislative Gazette #2110

(Airs 03/05/21 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: Governor Andrew Cuomo publicly addresses sexual harassment allegations against him for the first time, our political observer Alan Chartock shares his thoughts on the implications of the allegations surrounding Governor Andrew Cuomo, and UAlbany President Havidan Rodriguez on a new report on how to better serve Latino and Latina students in higher education.
