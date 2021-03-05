The Legislative Gazette #2110

(Airs 02/05/21 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: After a critical report by the state’s attorney general, Governor Cuomo blames an ongoing political attack” for the controversy over the number of nursing home deaths in New York during the pandemic, our political observer Alan Chartock share’s his thoughts on the Democratic Attorney General’s critical report, and we’ll speak to the head of a North Country group calling on Federal officials to re-open the border to non-essential travel.