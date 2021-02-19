The Legislative Gazette #2108

(Airs 02/19/21 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: Governor Cuomo breaks his silence over growing accusations that his aides deliberately withheld key COVID-19 death numbers of nursing home residents, our political observer Alan Chartock shares his thoughts on the Governor’s defense, and U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer travels to Colonie to announce his support for restaurants in the new Covid-19 relief bill.
