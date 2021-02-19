 The Legislative Gazette #2108 | WAMC
The Legislative Gazette #2108

(Airs 02/19/21 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: Governor Cuomo breaks his silence over growing accusations that his aides deliberately withheld key COVID-19 death numbers of nursing home residents, our political observer Alan Chartock shares his thoughts on the Governor’s defense, and U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer travels to Colonie to announce his support for restaurants in the new Covid-19 relief bill.

The Legislative Gazette #2107

By WAMC Control Room Feb 12, 2021

(Airs 02/12/21 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: Governor Cuomo and officials from the Biden administration say mass vaccination sites for covid-19 will open soon, our political observer on his conversation with State Assembly Majority Leader Peoples-Stokes, and a city police department and a software company partner to improve police community relations through virtual reality.

The Legislative Gazette #2106

By WAMC Control Room Feb 5, 2021

(Airs 02/05/21 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: After a critical report by the state’s attorney general, Governor Cuomo blames an ongoing political attack” for the controversy over the number of nursing home deaths in New York during the pandemic, our political observer Alan Chartock share’s his thoughts on the Democratic Attorney General’s critical report, and we’ll speak to the head of a North Country group calling on Federal officials to re-open the border to non-essential travel.

The Legislative Gazette#2105

By WAMC Control Room Jan 29, 2021

(Airs 01/29/21 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: U.S. Senator Gillibrand wants a lifeline for community health centers in the next Covid-19 relief package, our political observer Alan Chartock shares his thoughts on the relationship between Governor Cuomo and U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, and we’ll take a look at how SUNY Oneonta plans to welcome back roughly 25% of its students to campus this semester.

The Legislative Gazette #2104

By WAMC Control Room Jan 22, 2021

(Airs 01/22/21 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: Governor Cuomo delivers his state budget address, our political observer shares his thoughts on his conversation with the Governor about the budget, and we’ll take you to a ceremony honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at SUNY Plattsburgh.