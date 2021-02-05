The Legislative Gazette #2106

(Airs 01/08/21 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: For the first time, the variant of Covid-19 has been found in Saratoga County, our political observer Alan Chartock shares his thoughts on how the results of the Georgia run-off elections could impact NY, and county leaders say their health departments need more cooperation from the Governor and his administration over vaccine distribution.