The Legislative Gazette #2106

By WAMC Control Room 21 minutes ago

(Airs 02/05/21 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: After a critical report by the state’s attorney general, Governor Cuomo blames an ongoing political attack” for the controversy over the number of nursing home deaths in New York during the pandemic, our political observer Alan Chartock share’s his thoughts on the Democratic Attorney General’s critical report, and we’ll speak to the head of a North Country group calling on Federal officials to re-open the border to non-essential travel.

Related Content

The Legislative Gazette#2105

By WAMC Control Room Jan 29, 2021

(Airs 01/29/21 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: U.S. Senator Gillibrand wants a lifeline for community health centers in the next Covid-19 relief package, our political observer Alan Chartock shares his thoughts on the relationship between Governor Cuomo and U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, and we’ll take a look at how SUNY Oneonta plans to welcome back roughly 25% of its students to campus this semester.

The Legislative Gazette #2104

By WAMC Control Room Jan 22, 2021

(Airs 01/22/21 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: Governor Cuomo delivers his state budget address, our political observer shares his thoughts on his conversation with the Governor about the budget, and we’ll take you to a ceremony honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at SUNY Plattsburgh.

The Legislative Gazette #2102

By WAMC Control Room Jan 8, 2021

(Airs 01/08/21 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: For the first time, the variant of Covid-19 has been found in Saratoga County, our political observer Alan Chartock shares his thoughts on how the results of the Georgia run-off elections could impact NY, and county leaders say their health departments need more cooperation from the Governor and his administration over vaccine distribution.

The Legislative Gazette #2052

By WAMC Control Room Dec 25, 2020

(Airs 12/26/20 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: The Governor says it’s possible NY will have to raise taxes to close a pandemic budget gap, our political observer Alan Chartock shares his thoughts on Governor Cuomo blasting the federal government over its handling of the new variant of covid-19 discovered in the UK, and we’ll have reaction to the $900 billion coronavirus package passed by Congress.