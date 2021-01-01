The Legislative Gazette #2101

(Airs 01/01/21 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: New York lawmakers hold a special session to enact new protections for new york tenants unable to pay rent due to the covid-19 pandemic, our political observer Alan Chartock shares his thoughts on the Governor freezing raises for statewide officials including himself, and a state assemblyman introduces legislation barring elected officials from getting the covid vaccine before priority groups.