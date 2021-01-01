The Legislative Gazette #2101

(Airs 12/26/20 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: The Governor says it’s possible NY will have to raise taxes to close a pandemic budget gap, our political observer Alan Chartock shares his thoughts on Governor Cuomo blasting the federal government over its handling of the new variant of covid-19 discovered in the UK, and we’ll have reaction to the $900 billion coronavirus package passed by Congress.