The Legislative Gazette #2031

(Airs 07/31/20 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: Governor Cuomo says he’ll sue the Federal Government over its admitted untruthful rationale for banning NY’s Trusted Traveler program, our political observer Alan Chartock shares his thoughts on a new analysis that finds several private colleges could “perish” because of the devastating economic impact of Covid 19, and we’ll speak with Bob Schneider, the Executive Director of the New York State School Boards Association (NYSSBA), about a new survey that shows how their members feel about re-opening school this fall.