The Legislative Gazette #2031

(Airs 07/31/20 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: Governor Cuomo says he’ll sue the Federal Government over its admitted untruthful rationale for banning NY’s Trusted Traveler program, our political observer Alan Chartock shares his thoughts on a new analysis that finds several private colleges could “perish” because of the devastating economic impact of Covid 19, and we’ll speak with Bob Schneider, the Executive Director of the New York State School Boards Association (NYSSBA), about a new survey that shows how their members feel about re-opening school this fall.

The Legislative Gazette #2030

By Jul 24, 2020

(Airs 07/24/20 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: Three attorneys general announce their lawsuit against the Trump Administration for rolling back protections under the Affordable Care Act. , our political observer Alan Chartock shares his thoughts on the sentencing of former Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver, and we’ll take you to a roundtable discussion with Congresswoman Elise Stefanik about the closure of the U.S. Canadian border.

The Legislative Gazette #2029

By Jul 17, 2020

(Airs 07/17/20 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: Ahead of the July session, tenants’ rights advocates want rent payments canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic, our Political Observer Alan Chartock shares his thoughts on his conversation with the Republican Minority Leader of the state assembly, and we’ll take you to a virtual listening town hall on citizen interaction with police in Dutchess County.

The Legislative Gazette #2028

By Jul 10, 2020

(Airs 07/10/20 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: calls continue for the state legislature to limit Governor Cuomo’s expanded powers because of covid-19, our political observer shares his thoughts on that and Senator Schumer travels to Schenectady to call for immediate relief for cash-strapped local governments.

The Legislative Gazette #2027

By Jul 3, 2020

(Airs 07/03/20 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: The Governor’s budget office temporarily withholds 20% of state aid to several cities in NY, our political observer Alan Chartock shares his thoughts on Governor Cuomo calling on President Trump to issue an executive order requiring American’s to wear a mask, and we’ll take you a recent seminar on Racial Inclusion, Diversity and Equality in Business.