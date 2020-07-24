The Legislative Gazette #2030

(Airs 07/24/20 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: Three attorneys general announce their lawsuit against the Trump Administration for rolling back protections under the Affordable Care Act. , our political observer Alan Chartock shares his thoughts on the sentencing of former Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver, and we’ll take you to a roundtable discussion with Congresswoman Elise Stefanik about the closure of the U.S. Canadian border.