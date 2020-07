(Airs 06/19/20 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: A bill is introduced that would help protect the privacy of New Yorkers who give personal information to coronavirus contact tracers, our political observer Alan Chartock shares his thoughts on Senate Minority Leader Flanagan stepping down early, and we’ll speak with the Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul and the Commander of the State Police Troop G about the state of policing in New York.