The Legislative Gazette #2018

(Airs 05/01/20 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: A new report says the economic impact of the coronavirus will force big cuts to the state’s schools a local governments, our political observer Alan Chartock shares his thoughts on whether Governor Cuomo’s high approval rating will last once the economic toll of the coronavirus becomes clear, and we’ll take a look at whether there will be racing at Saratoga Race Course this summer.