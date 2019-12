(Airs 11/29/19 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: New York state’s public campaign finance commission votes to put strict new limits on the abilities of minor parties to qualify to be on the ballot, our political observer Alan Chartock shares his thoughts on why the commission seems to be going after fusion voting, and Senator Schumer is not happy with a new major league baseball proposal impacting minor league teams.