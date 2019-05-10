The Legislative Gazette #1919

(Airs 5/3/19 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: in response to the recent measles outbreak, state legislators in NY are calling for immediate passage of a bill to mandate vaccinations, unless a person has a medical exemption, our political observer Alan Chartock will share his thoughts on his conversation with measles legislation co-sponser and Senator James Skoufis, and we’ll report on who won the special election for Ulster County Executive this week.