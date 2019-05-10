Related Program: 
The Legislative Gazette #1919

(Airs 5/10/19 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: the state senate passes two bills that would permit the state tax department to give the president’s New York tax returns to congressional committees, our political observer Alan Chartock shares his thoughts on his conversation with the youngest woman ever elected to the state senate, Democrat Julia Salazar, and U.S. Senator Schumer promotes a bill to address fraudulent robo-calls.

(Airs 5/3/19 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: in response to the recent measles outbreak, state legislators in NY are calling for immediate passage of a bill to mandate vaccinations, unless a person has a medical exemption, our political observer Alan Chartock will share his thoughts on his conversation with measles legislation co-sponser and Senator James Skoufis, and we’ll report on who won the special election for Ulster County Executive this week.

(Airs 4/19/19 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: we take a closer look at the mugshot legislation that passed in the state budget, our political observer Alan Chartock shares his thoughts on the possibility of rent control in upstate New York, and there's a call to ban recreational ATV use in the Adirondack Park.

(Airs 4/12/19 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: lawmakers hope to tackle several issues before the end of session including trying to curb robocalls, our political observer Alan Chartock shares his thoughts on the future of aid in dying legislation, and one lawmaker says the new plastic bag ban doesn’t go far enough.