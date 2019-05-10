The Legislative Gazette #1919

(Airs 5/10/19 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: the state senate passes two bills that would permit the state tax department to give the president’s New York tax returns to congressional committees, our political observer Alan Chartock shares his thoughts on his conversation with the youngest woman ever elected to the state senate, Democrat Julia Salazar, and U.S. Senator Schumer promotes a bill to address fraudulent robo-calls.