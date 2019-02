(Airs 2/08/19 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: the Governor and Comptroller announce the state is debt to the tune of 2.3 billion dollars, our political observer Alan Chartock shares his thoughts on the battle lines being drawn over Amazon coming to New York City, and the first woman police chief has been sworn in at SUNY New Paltz.