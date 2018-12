(Airs 10/26/18 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: The Governor and his republican challenger engage in a raucous debate, our political observer Alan Chartock will share his thoughts on what impact the debate, if any, will have on the race, and Senator Schumer stops in the Hudson Valley to promote his bill to help law enforcement involved in the opioid crisis.