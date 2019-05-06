Lawyer Argues Driver In Wrong-Way Crash That Killed Five Was Insane

During opening statements Monday the defense attorney for a Vermont man charged with killing five teenagers in a wrong-way crash almost three years ago argued that he was psychotic and delusional at the time and thus legally insane.

The lawyer for Steven Bourgoin acknowledged his client was driving the vehicle that killed five teenagers but said that Bourgoin was "totally out of his mind" at the time. Defense Attorney Bob Katims said he will present evidence to that effect.

Deputy Chittenden County State's Attorney Susan Hardin said while troubled Bourgoin would meet the legal definition of being sane.

Bourgoin, 38, has pleaded not guilty to five counts of second-degree murder and other charges stemming from the Oct. 8, 2016, crash that killed four Harwood Union High School students and a friend who attended Kimball Union Academy in New Hampshire.

All contents © copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.