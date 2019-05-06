Related Program: 
All Things Considered

Lawyer Argues Driver In Wrong-Way Crash That Killed Five Was Insane

By 38 minutes ago
  • Lanterns released during Harwood Union High School vigil
    Lanterns released during Harwood Union High School vigil in October 2016 for students killed in wrong-way crash
    Pat Bradley/WAMC

During opening statements Monday the defense attorney for  a Vermont man charged with killing five teenagers in a wrong-way crash almost three years ago argued that he was psychotic and delusional at the time and thus legally insane.

The lawyer for Steven Bourgoin acknowledged his client was driving the vehicle that killed five teenagers but said that Bourgoin was "totally out of his mind" at the time. Defense Attorney Bob Katims said he will present evidence to that effect.  

Deputy Chittenden County State's Attorney Susan Hardin said while troubled Bourgoin would meet the legal definition of being sane.

Bourgoin, 38, has pleaded not guilty to five counts of second-degree murder and other charges stemming from the  Oct. 8, 2016, crash that killed four Harwood Union High School students and a friend who attended Kimball Union Academy in New Hampshire.

Tags: 
Deadly Wrong-Way Crash
Steven Bourgoin
Bourgoin
Harwood Union High School

