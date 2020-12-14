Related Programs: All Things ConsideredAll Things Considered on WAMC HD2 Latest News: Barr Resigns; Biden Addresses The Nation By Mara Liasson • 1 hour ago Related Programs: All Things ConsideredAll Things Considered on WAMC HD2 ShareTweetEmail Listen Listening... / Originally published on December 14, 2020 8:29 pm Soon after the Electoral College vote ended with the final ballots cast in Hawaii, President-elect Joe Biden addressed the nation. Also, Attorney General Bill Bar resigned on Monday. ShareTweetEmail