"The Last Platoon" - First Novel By Bing West In 20 Years

Jann Gregg (known as Chi Chi since before birth) is the second of four daughters born to Gloria and Francis Stone - a World War II Veteran. Jann is the wife of Dennis a career Army Veteran.

My Father And His Gun

I remember our cellar. I suppose it was the same as most houses; the freezer where leftovers were stored, a furnace, holiday boxes and two industrial sinks to wash the very large roasting pans my mother used to cook our Italian meals for our uncles.

That was also the location of my Dad's workshop. He kept his nails and screws in small baby food jars with the lids screwed into a board hanging on shelves. His hammers and other tools were placed neatly on a peg board to be used whenever my mother wanted something repaired or his son-in-laws needed help with a remodeling job. My Father loved carpentry and thought that was what he would do with his life. He always kept everything so neat and organized and he knew right away when something was missing or out of place.

He also used that space to be alone from his family of females. He went down there to play his trumpet and that was how he relaxed. To this day, "Moon River" will always have a special place in my heart. But that wasn't all that was in the cellar. There was also his gun - his service sidearm he kept up in the rafters of the cellar.