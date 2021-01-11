"The Last Platoon" - First Novel By Bing West In 20 Years

Bing West is a #1 New York Times bestselling author who has spent almost sixty years on the various front lines of war, first as a Marine Corps grunt in Vietnam then as an Assistant Secretary of Defense under President Reagan before becoming one of our country’s foremost chroniclers of war.
Now, with "The Last Platoon: A Novel of the Afghanistan War" - his first novel in almost twenty years - West uses our ongoing war in Afghanistan as the brutal backdrop to tell the truth about war and its consequences.
The novel is a gritty, visceral look at the consequences of war from a man who has been on the ground of this conflict for two decades and has seen it from all sides.