 Lake Placid Elects New Mayor | WAMC
Lake Placid Elects New Mayor

  • Main Street in Lake Placid overlooking Mirror Lake and the Adirondacks
    Main Street in Lake Placid overlooking Mirror Lake and the Adirondacks
    Pat Bradley/WAMC

Lake Placid voters have elected deputy mayor Art Devlin as the village’s next mayor.


Two candidates ran in Tuesday’s race to replace Mayor Craig Randall, who is stepping down after 12 years.  Republican and Teamwork parties’ candidate Art Devlin, the current deputy mayor and a term-limited trustee, won the race 342 to 222 over former mayor and Common Sense Party candidate Jamie Rogers.  

A total of 570 ballots were cast representing 36.6 percent of registered voters in the village.  Two seats on the village Board of Trustees were won by Marc Galvin and Jacquelyn Kelly from a field of five candidates.

Devlin, who will serve a four-year term, and the new trustees will be sworn in on April 5th.

