Lake Champlain Expected To Be At Flood Stage Another Week

Meteorologists say Lake Champlain has been above flood stage for more than three weeks and the lake isn't expected to drop below flood stage for another week or so.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Scott Whittier says there are two dozen tributaries feeding Lake Champlain, and there’s only one exit point, the Richelieu River, which drains north into Quebec.

MyChamplainValley.com reports it is the ninth longest duration of consecutive days when the lake has been above 100 feet, which is flood stage.

The flooding is considered minor.

While the lake is inviting for boaters eager to get onto the water, he urges caution.

The water temperature is still in the low 40s and many obstacles can be hidden by the high water.

