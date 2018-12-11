Kirk Douglas Honored In Amsterdam With Historic Marker

  • Kirk Douglas and wife Anne with President Ronald Reagan, December 1987
    Kirk Douglas and wife Anne with President Ronald Reagan, December 1987
    White House Photo

Public officials and relatives of Kirk Douglas have unveiled a new historic marker in his upstate New York birthplace to honor the Hollywood legend on his birthday.

The blue and yellow New York state historic marker was presented in Amsterdam on Sunday, the actor's 102nd birthday. The sign will be erected near the home where he was born and raised as Issur Danielovitch to Russian Jewish parents on Dec. 9, 1916.

The marker says Douglas "Rose From Poverty To Appear In Over 90 Films In Hollywood."

Douglas graduated from St. Lawrence University in northern New York and served in the U.S. Navy during World War II.

His lengthy film career included starring roles in "Lust for Life," ''Spartacus" and "Town Without Pity."

Kirk Douglas
City of Amsterdam

